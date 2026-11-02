Jun Hyun-moo makes surprise announcement of a new challenge after a string of controversies: “I’m an influencer starting today”

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun reporter] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo made a new move following a series of controversies.

On the 2nd, Jun posted a photo on his social media along with the caption, “Starting today, I’m an influencer too.”

The photos showed Jun personally using an advertised product and promoting it. His new look as an influencer promoting products, beyond his work on television, caught people’s attention.

Jun has previously been embroiled in several broadcasting-related controversies.

Last August, Jun went on an impromptu trip to Kazakhstan on MBC’s “I Live Alone,” but soon after the episode aired, allegations of pre-arranged appearances and staged filming surfaced, embroiling him in a controversy over the show’s authenticity. The production team explained, “We did not receive financial sponsorship or production funding from the tourism authorities; we received only cooperation with the administrative procedures and on-the-ground arrangements needed for filming locally.” They also apologized for the confusion caused by the wording, explaining that “impromptu trip” meant Jun had not decided on the destination or booked his flight in advance.

Controversy also continued on “Jeon Hyun-moo’s Plan 4,” a program bearing his name. The show also came under fire for airing footage that could reveal the name and location of a restaurant whose 74-year-old owner had declined to be filmed.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.