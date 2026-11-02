“If you can’t sing in the original key, retire”... Kim Jong-seo gets shocking advice over stamina concerns

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer Kim Jong-seo appears on Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller and opens up about an unexpected concern.

On the 388th episode of Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, airing on Monday the 2nd, Kim Jong-seo will reveal that he is concerned about sticking to the original keys of songs in concert as he approaches his 40th anniversary since debut. Performing more than 20 songs in their original keys is no easy task, and the physical strain has also grown as he has managed every aspect of his lifestyle for the sake of singing.

After hearing Kim Jong-seo’s story, Lee Soo-geun boldly tells him, “Retire,” astonishing everyone there. Seo Jang-hoon, meanwhile, offers a practical solution instead of insisting on the original key: “How about lowering it by just half a step?” With one recommending retirement and the other suggesting an adjustment to the vocal range, viewers are left wondering how Kim Jong-seo will react.

The two offer advice about Kim Jong-seo’s concerns while also acknowledging the feelings of fans who have supported him for so long. Attention is focused on what choice Kim Jong-seo will make between wanting to deliver perfect performances onstage and wanting to continue meeting his fans regularly in the years ahead.

The show will also reveal how Kim Jong-seo overcame a slump and returned to performing. Kim Jong-seo’s concerns, after nearly 40 years onstage, and the candid advice from Seo Jang-hoon and Lee Soo-geun can be seen on Ask Us Anything Fortune Teller, airing tonight at 8 p.m. on KBS Joy.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.