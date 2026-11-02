Kang Kyun-sung shares wedding photos with Yoo Ha-Jin, belts out “Proposal” as a wedding song while gazing at his bride

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Kang Kyun-sung, a member of the group Noel, shared his thoughts after marrying actress Yoo Ha-Jin and released photos from the ceremony. He also shared a glimpse of himself singing a wedding song while gazing at his bride, giving fans a peek at the couple’s sweet newlywed bliss.

On the 2nd, Kang Kyun-sung posted a lengthy message on his social media along with photos from the wedding.

“We had a wonderful wedding surrounded by the congratulations and blessings of so many people,” he said, sharing his thoughts on the marriage. “I sincerely thank you for joining us as we begin this new chapter and for being our witnesses.”

He continued, “I will cherish the love and blessings you have sent us for a long time, and I will become someone who can return that kindness with even greater love and joy during your precious moments.” He expressed his gratitude to everyone who had sent their congratulations.

He added, “We will build a beautiful family by cherishing and loving each other,” and said, “I also sincerely thank everyone who could not be with us because of various circumstances and schedules, but sent their thoughts from afar and congratulated us.”

The wedding photos released alongside the message captured Kang Kyun-sung and Yoo Ha-Jin looking happy in their formal wedding attire. Standing side by side, the couple looked radiant and drew admiration. In particular, Kang Kyun-sung singing while gazing at his bride caught people’s attention.

The wedding song that day was performed by members of Noel, the group Kang Kyun-sung belongs to. The members reportedly sang “Proposal,” one of Noel’s signature songs and a popular wedding song, to bless the couple’s future together.

Kang Kyun-sung married actress Yoo Ha-Jin on the 30th of last month. The ceremony was held privately, with family members from both sides and close acquaintances in attendance.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.