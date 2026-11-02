Jennie's 'Corpse Bride' look stole the show at a Halloween party... glamorous, skin-tight sheer dress

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] BLACKPINK's Jennie unveiled a daring wedding dress look for Halloween.

On the 2nd, Jennie posted several photos on her social media with the caption, “Boo! im your bride” (“Peekaboo! I’m your bride”).

In the photos, Jennie is transformed into a captivating bride in a pure white wedding dress. Lace and sheer details on a tight, figure-hugging minidress created a bold yet dreamlike look.

She especially drew attention by appearing with a bouquet decorated with black and blue flowers instead of the bright bouquet typical of a bride. Dark smoky makeup, tousled-looking hair and a veil lightly draped over her head completed the eerie yet alluring look.

The character Jennie transformed into was Emily, the bride in the animated film Corpse Bride, co-directed by Tim Burton. Jennie reinterpreted the film's distinctive eerie yet beautiful atmosphere in her own style.

Jennie was reportedly among the guests at the annual Halloween party hosted by Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun at the luxury boutique hotel Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles (LA), US, on the 31st of last month. She also shared photos of herself enjoying the party with people she knows that day.

Images of her gazing at the camera from the back seat of a car and posing on a black sofa especially caught people's attention. In a selfie she took in front of a mirror, the distinctive design of her body-hugging wedding dress stood out even more.

Fans overseas reacted enthusiastically to the photos, leaving comments such as “The most beautiful bride,” “So beautiful” and “Perfect.”

Meanwhile, Jennie made headlines with a surprise guest appearance at pop star The Weeknd's concert in Korea, held at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province on the 8th of last month. She received enthusiastic cheers that day when she performed “One of the Girls,” her collaboration with The Weeknd released in 2023, together with him live onstage for the first time.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.