Bae Yong-joon Gets Bad News After ‘White-Haired Update’: 5.1 Billion Won Wiped Off His Stock Value

The value of shares in entertainment agency Blitzway Entertainment held by actors Bae Yong-joon and Ju Ji-hoon plunged in just seven months, with the combined valuation of their holdings falling by about 8.6 billion won, it has emerged. [Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok]

Their holdings, once worth well over 12 billion won, have fallen to the 3-billion-won range.

Industry sources said on the 2nd that, compared with March 13, when Blitzway shares recorded their highest closing price, Bae Yong-joon’s stock valuation had fallen from about 7.33 billion won to 2.17 billion won as of the 30th of last month.

That amounts to a decline of about 5.16 billion won. As of the 7th of last month, Bae held 860,375 shares in Blitzway, representing an 8.63% stake.

Ju Ji-hoon’s valuation also fell over the same period, from about 4.87 billion won to 1.44 billion won. The decline was about 3.43 billion won. The shares he holds under his birth name, Ju Young-hoon, total 571,418, representing a 5.73% stake after adjusting for the 5-for-1 reverse stock split.

Bae Yong-joon bought 422,556 Blitzway shares on the open market on March 5 and 6. The investment amounted to about 400 million won.

After news of the additional purchase became public, the stock hit its daily upper limit for two consecutive days.

However, after reaching its highest closing price on March 13, the stock began to fall and was down 70.4% by the end of last month. The value of both men’s shareholdings fell along with it.

Blitzway faces the challenge of returning to profitability. On a consolidated basis, the company posted an operating loss of 3.4 billion won and a net loss of 3.2 billion won in the first half of this year.

In addition to actor management and drama and figure production, the company is expanding into the music business. In May, its music subsidiary KLAP received an investment of about 5.2 billion won from Japan’s Bandai, and in June it changed its name to Blitzway Music.

Meanwhile, Bae Yong-joon made headlines in September when a photo of him at a golf course was shared on golfer Kim Seo-a’s social media, offering a glimpse of his recent life.

Earlier, in June, he also drew attention online after being spotted on a family trip to Singapore with his long white hair tied back.

Ju Ji-hoon plays Sovieshu, emperor of the Eastern Empire, in the Disney+ series The Remarried Empress, set to be released on the 4th, alongside Shin Min-a, Lee Jong-suk, and Lee Se-young.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.