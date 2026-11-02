“You put your feet on my armrest?” Female singer sparks debate after spraying bare feet on a plane

Photo: Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] American country singer Jessie James Decker, 38, sparked an online debate after posting a video of herself spraying the bare feet of a passenger seated behind her on a plane. As criticism poured in over the act of putting one’s feet on another passenger’s armrest, some speculated that the feet in the video might belong to her husband.

Decker recently posted a video on Instagram showing her sitting in an airplane seat and covering her nose with her hand. It turned out that another passenger’s bare feet were resting on Decker’s armrest. Text on the video read, “Someone’s feet smell so bad on this plane.”

Decker then took out a spray can and aimed it at the feet. The foot on the armrest immediately disappeared from view.

She wrote in the post, “Before you criticize me, let me ask: What would you have done?”

Many commenters said they understood Decker’s response. One user wrote, “If you’re comfortable enough to put your nasty feet on someone else’s armrest, I’d spray them too.” Another commented, “Isn’t this basic etiquette you learn in kindergarten? Their parents should be ashamed,” adding that they would have done the same in that situation.

Others, however, questioned whether the feet in the video really belonged to an unfamiliar passenger. Some speculated that they might belong to Decker’s husband, Eric Decker, a former National Football League (NFL) player. The couple married in 2013.

When one user wrote, “I hope those are Eric’s feet. It’s hard to believe they belong to a stranger,” Decker replied to the effect that Eric’s toes were a mess and asked whether the user had ever seen his feet. Other users reacted, “Please tell me those are your husband’s feet,” and, “It would have been hard to do that to a stranger.”

Decker did not reveal whether the feet in the video belonged to her husband or another passenger. Online, there is broad agreement that putting one’s feet on another passenger’s armrest is rude.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.