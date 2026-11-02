Kim Jung-hwa's surprising new chapter as a café CEO with 13 locations: “I didn't know the first thing about business”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kim Jung-hwa is drawing attention for her latest news as a businesswoman, having expanded her café to 13 locations in the six years since its launch.

A recent episode on the YouTube channel “Real Actresses” showed Lee Kyung-jin, Kim Young-ran, and Ahn So-young visiting the flagship café in Chinatown that Kim Jung-hwa runs.

That day, Kim Young-ran exclaimed to Kim Jung-hwa, “You’re the one who runs this? That’s amazing.” Kim Jung-hwa explained, “This is the headquarters of the café I run. I’m here whenever I can be.” Kim Young-ran was impressed by its scale, saying, “This is no small business.” Kim Jung-hwa responded modestly, “It just sort of turned out this way. I didn’t know the first thing about business.”

In 2023, Kim Jung-hwa bought a building in Chinatown for 1.05 billion won under the name of the corporation behind the café, which she heads. The building is now used as the café’s flagship location. In just six years since launching the business, she has expanded it to 13 locations, demonstrating her business acumen.

The café run by Kim Jung-hwa reportedly began with the aim of helping underprivileged children in Kenya, Africa.

Meanwhile, Kim Jung-hwa married singer You Eun-sung in 2013, and they have two sons.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.