Chae Ri-na Says Both Parents Have Dementia... A Warning Sign: “Bringing Home Five Bags of Bean Sprouts at a Time”

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yoo-na] Singer Chae Ri-na opens up about caring for both of her parents after they were diagnosed with dementia.

Appearing on Channel A’s “Star Health Ranking Number One,” which airs on the 4th, Chae Ri-na reveals that both of her parents have dementia.

After her father was diagnosed with dementia and began receiving care, her mother was also diagnosed a year ago. Chae Ri-na said that despite her busy schedule, she carefully looks after her parents with dementia at home.

Chae Ri-na’s mother, who was known for her cooking—so much so that she once ran a Jeonju bibimbap restaurant—reportedly began repeatedly buying ingredients she had already purchased before her dementia diagnosis. She was diagnosed after undergoing tests.

On her day off, Chae Ri-na checks the refrigerator and calls out to her mother, “So-young, you’re in trouble!” She points out five bags of bean sprouts and three whole radishes. She then shares her frustrations: “Last summer, you kept buying watermelons, and we even made fruit punch with them, remember?”

Chae Ri-na then makes a video call to her husband, former professional baseball player Park Yong-geun, who is currently working as a coach in a regional area. Park says, “Our So-young! Be sure to take your medicine, Mom!” expressing his affection for his mother-in-law, who has dementia.

Chae Ri-na’s mother’s dementia symptoms reportedly worsened after the family dog Yeongsuni, who had been part of the family for 12 years, crossed the rainbow bridge. Her mother says, “It was really hard for a long time after our Yeongsuni passed away. That memory just wouldn’t go away,” moving those who hear her words.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.