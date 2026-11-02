Cha Jung-won Spotted at Kim Na-ra’s Same-Sex Wedding Ahead of Marrying Ha Jung-woo... An Unexpected Connection

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun reporter] Actor Cha Jung-won has drawn attention after apparently attending a special wedding about a month before getting married.

On the 1st, Cha Jung-won posted a photo on her social media with the brief caption, “Today.”

The photo showed Cha Jung-won from behind, holding a phone against a backdrop of fields turned golden. Cha caught the eye with an understated autumn look, pairing a beige coat with a black scarf.

The location has drawn interest because it looks similar to the venue for the wedding of stylist Kim Na-ra, winner of tvN’s fashion competition show “Kill It.”

Kim Na-ra held an outdoor wedding with her same-sex partner of eight years. Photos from the wedding showed Kim Na-ra in a wedding dress standing alongside her spouse, who was dressed in a suit, against a backdrop of golden fields.

The photo posted by Cha Jung-won also shows similar scenery, prompting speculation that Cha may have attended Kim Na-ra’s wedding as a guest. However, Cha has not personally confirmed attending the wedding.

When she won “Kill It,” Kim Na-ra previously expressed gratitude to the partner who had supported her for eight years and spoke of plans to marry. Cha Jung-won is also said to have congratulated Kim on the marriage announcement at the time, drawing interest in the connection between the two.

Meanwhile, Cha Jung-won will marry actor Ha Jung-woo on December 13. The two are set to tie the knot after dating for about six years, and the wedding is scheduled to be held privately.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.