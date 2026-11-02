Sechs Kies comeback dinner show sparks controversy over 890,000-won price... “Just an example of hotel room rates”

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] As former Sechs Kies members Go Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jae-jin prepare to hold a year-end dinner show, controversy has erupted over tickets priced in the 890,000-won range. The organizers have moved to clarify, saying, “These are not performance ticket prices.”

On the 2nd, the event organizers said of the recently reported ticket prices, “They are examples of room rates at the Inspire Hotel, not performance prices.”

The prices previously announced for the dinner show were 454,000 won for a room for two, 568,400 won for a Business Deluxe room and 898,400 won for a suite. Controversy over the high prices arose after they were reported as performance ticket prices.

The organizers explained, “While it is up to audiences and consumers to assess the event’s prices, hotel room rates and event ticket prices must be clearly distinguished,” adding, “We want to correct the facts, since examples of room rates were mistakenly reported as event ticket prices.”

On the 30th of last month, performance production company Mountain Movement Story announced that, ahead of Sechs Kies’ 30th debut anniversary in 2027, Go Ji-yong, Jang Su-won and Lee Jae-jin would hold “The Tree in Inspire: Sechs Kies’ Untold Story” on December 15 and 16 at Inspire Arena on Yeongjongdo, Incheon.

The event is said to be a dinner-show-style occasion that includes not only a performance but also a resort tour and a meal. The organizers said that, as confusion between examples of room rates and the actual event ticket prices had sparked controversy, they hoped the relevant information would be conveyed accurately.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.