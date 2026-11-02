Why Was the First Exposé on Alleged School Bullying by Cha Ye-ryun Blocked? Attention Turns to Temporary Measures

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] Access to the original post that sparked allegations of school bullying by actress Cha Ye-ryun has been restricted under a temporary measure.

The online community where the allegations against Cha Ye-ryun first appeared announced on the 2nd, “This post has been placed under a temporary measure pursuant to Article 44-2 of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilization and Information Protection.”

This provision allows access to a post to be temporarily blocked for up to 30 days when it is difficult to determine whether rights have been violated or a dispute between the parties is expected.

The temporary measure is therefore not a determination of whether the post is true or the allegations are factual. The community’s announcement did not specify who requested the measure or the circumstances behind it.

The original post was uploaded on the 29th of last month. The writer claimed to have been assaulted and bullied by an actress born in 1985 during middle school, writing that she had been slapped in a building near the school and that “my eardrum was torn and my cheek was badly swollen.” These are the writer’s claims and have not been independently verified.

The writer did not directly name the actress, but online users identified Cha Ye-ryun based on clues about her age and school. HB Entertainment, Cha Ye-ryun’s agency, denied the allegations as “groundless” on the 30th of last month.

As the controversy spread, comments demanding an explanation and apology from Cha Ye-ryun, along with critical comments, continued to appear on her husband Joo Sang-wook’s social media accounts.

The production team for Cha Ye-ryun’s YouTube channel said it would disable some videos and comment sections to prevent indiscriminate rumors and personal attacks against her family.

narusi@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.