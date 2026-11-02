Kim Daye, wife of Park Soo-hong, shares an update three months after the controversy over causing inconvenience: “Now that I’m a parent, I’m grateful to have work”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Kim Daye, the wife of entertainer Park Soo-hong, shared her busy daily routine that stretches into the early hours of the morning, revealing the challenges and sense of responsibility of a working mom.

On the 1st, Kim Daye shared a glimpse of her daily life, saying, “Working hard...”

She wrote, “I imagine and picture the long future ahead—Jaei at 5, 10 and 20, and all the way until she becomes independent—and try to live each day to the fullest. Now that I’m a parent, I’m even more grateful to be able to work. Let’s keep going!”

The released photo showed Kim Daye looking radiant after having her hair and makeup done in a glamorous studio. But another video released soon afterward captured a completely different mood. At 1 a.m., she was sitting in front of a computer, engrossed in work, her exhaustion evident on her makeup-free face.

Kim Daye added the caption “Editing videos in the early hours” to the photo. She appears to be leading a busy life, taking care of outside engagements during the day and continuing to edit videos until late at night.

Creator Lim Ra-ra also expressed empathy, as a working mom herself. She cheered Kim Daye on, saying, “Those eyes slowly closing... so relatable.”

Park Soo-hong and Kim Daye married in 2021 and later welcomed their daughter, Jaei.

Park Soo-hong’s family had previously been embroiled in controversy over a flight departure delay during a trip to Guam last August. Amid that controversy, the daily life Kim Daye has newly shared is also drawing attention.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.