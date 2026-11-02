Lee Ji-hee on her financial struggles after broadcasting work abruptly dried up: “I couldn’t find other work while battling rheumatoid arthritis”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Broadcaster Lee Ji-hee opened up about the financial hardship she faced after her broadcasting work suddenly dried up.

On the 2nd, a video titled “‘Broadcasting work that had been going so well suddenly stopped one day’: Broadcaster Lee Ji-hee’s life after starting over” was posted on the YouTube channel “Lee Sung-mi’s Motganda.”

Lee Ji-hee, who launched a dazzling broadcasting career after winning the grand prize at MBC’s “Radio Miss DJ Contest” in 1997, suddenly disappeared from the broadcasting scene one day. Lee Sung-mi said, “Isn’t it frustrating, worrying about how you’ll make a living? You can’t see what’s ahead. When you have a month’s worth in reserve, you don’t feel happy just because you have that month’s worth; you find yourself wishing you had two months’ worth.”

Lee Ji-hee opened up: “Even that one month’s worth wasn’t a comfortable cushion. The money would only come in right at the last minute—or even after I’d passed that point, when I was practically gasping for breath. That was the hardest part. The hardest time was also when things were at their worst financially: my child was in their final year of high school, and that was my lowest point. I was walking a financial tightrope month to month, and my child was in their final year of high school and wanted to study, but I couldn’t afford to make that possible.”

Lee Ji-hee said, “My child matured early and said they would try studying on their own. Then at some point, they started watching my reaction. They’d put workbooks in the cart, and when it came time to pay 300,000 won for them, I was supposed to cover it, but they’d look to see how I felt about it. It broke my heart when they asked me, ‘Can I buy this?’”

Lee Ji-hee was even battling rheumatoid arthritis at the time. She said, “I was in terrible pain for about a year, really, and... I was shocked to learn that a person could gain 15 kg in a month. When the rheumatoid arthritis was at its worst, my thumb and index finger would swell to exactly twice their size. I couldn’t bend my fingers, so I couldn’t do anything. I couldn’t even brush my teeth properly and could only manage by using salt. I couldn’t use chopsticks, so I ate with a fork. The pain was severe for about six months.”

After her broadcasting work dried up, she looked into other jobs but couldn’t do them because of her hands. Lee Ji-hee said, “I wasn’t getting hired for broadcasting jobs, and I couldn’t use my hands, so I felt I couldn’t do anything.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.