“Action film legend shoots himself in the leg”... ‘H.I.T’ director involved in accidental shooting at gun range

Photo credit: Michael Mann’s Instagram

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hollywood action-film legend Michael Mann, 83, was injured in the leg in an accidental shooting at an indoor shooting range in Los Angeles and taken to a hospital.

The bullet reportedly discharged as he was putting the firearm into its holster. Fortunately, his injuries were minor, and he was reportedly preparing to leave the hospital after receiving treatment.

According to ABC News and other U.S. media outlets, Mann visited The Range LA, a shooting range in Los Angeles, on October 31 (local time). After finishing target practice, he was putting his handgun into its holster when it suddenly discharged, injuring his leg. Mann was then taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

In a statement, Mann’s spokesperson said, “A firearm in a holster at a shooting range accidentally discharged, causing film director Michael Mann to sustain minor injuries,” adding, “He received treatment at a hospital.” The spokesperson described the injury as a “minor wound.”

Mann is a legendary filmmaker who has been active in Hollywood since the 1980s. He has directed crime films including H.I.T (1995), starring Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, as well as Collateral (2004), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), The Insider (1999), Miami Vice (2006) and Ferrari (2023).

H.I.T, in particular, is still considered one of the defining crime films, known for its meticulous depiction of crime and realistic shootout scenes. Mann is reportedly preparing a sequel to H.I.T. He is also known as a skilled shooting enthusiast who has enjoyed the sport for decades.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.