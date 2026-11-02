The handsome man Hong Seok-cheon had his eye on was snatched by Ji Yeon-su, sparking jealousy: “But he’s my gem”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] TV personality Hong Seok-cheon amused viewers by sharing a story about how he once felt jealous of a guy Ji Yeon-su was seeing.

A video of Hong Seok-cheon appearing as a guest on Ji Yeon-su’s YouTube channel and reminiscing with her was released on the 2nd.

That day, Ji Yeon-su recalled something that happened at Hong Seok-cheon’s restaurant in 2008. “I saw you at your restaurant with the guy I was seeing back then,” she said. “You and he knew each other, and you had your eye on him then,” she added, dropping a bombshell.

Hong Seok-cheon said, “Really? Which guy?” At first, he seemed unable to remember him, but as soon as he heard the name, he remembered and burst out laughing. “That’s right. I was especially fond of him,” he admitted.

When Ji Yeon-su said, “He was your type,” Hong Seok-cheon vividly reenacted what happened at the time.

“So when I brought him along, I said, ‘Oh, well. I guess I have no choice but to let him get taken from me again,’” he said. “My gem got snatched away again just like that,” he added, sending everyone into fits of laughter.

The phrase “gem thief” also brought back memories for Ji Yeon-su. She added to the laughter by revealing, “Seok-cheon was sitting next to the guy I was seeing, and when I asked for something, he said, ‘Go get it yourself and eat it, you b****!’”

“That’s right. I usually give the women who steal my gems the cold shoulder. Just to make it more fun, I deliberately say, ‘Want to sit way over there?’” Hong Seok-cheon joked.

He also mentioned Ji Yeon-su’s popularity back then. Hong Seok-cheon recalled, “Yeon-su is pretty even now, but back then the guys were going crazy trying to get a chance to meet her. Male celebrities would even ask, ‘How can I meet her?’”

He went on to candidly admit, “I envied her, and I was jealous of her, too,” sending everyone there into laughter.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-su married Eli Kim, formerly of the group U-KISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Min-su, but divorced in 2020. She is currently raising their son on her own, while Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.