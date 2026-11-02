Go Hyun-jung, on the day health rumors surfaced... The reality was different: “I think I’m eating well”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Go Hyun-jung put on an eating show that belied rumors about her health.

The 22nd vlog was posted on Go Hyun-jung’s YouTube channel on the 2nd.

Go Hyun-jung left for Paris to attend the Valentino 2027 Spring/Summer collection.

Ahead of her three-day schedule, Go Hyun-jung enjoyed dinner with her staff. When a staff member said, “It’s an avocado that’s available in Korea, but it tastes better here,” Go replied, “They say food and wine don’t travel, right? That’s why you have to come to Paris to eat it,” and cleaned her plate without leaving a bite.

On the only day she could explore Paris, Go Hyun-jung once again put on an eating show. Looking back on her memories, she said, “My 20s, 30s, 40s, and 50s. I seem to keep making it to Paris,” and enjoyed a short trip.

Ahead of the collection, Go Hyun-jung paired a pink dress with high heels and stood before a large number of reporters. This was the day rumors about her health surfaced because of her extremely thin legs. But the concerns proved unfounded: Go attended the after-party and even did a pizza-eating segment. “I think I ate well this time,” she said with satisfaction.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.