Amid Eli Kim’s remarriage... Hong Seok-cheon’s pointed warning to Eli Kim’s ex-wife, Ji Yeon-su: “Don’t date men”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Hong Seok-cheon expressed particular concern for Ji Yeon-su, who is raising her son alone after her divorce.

On the 2nd, a video was released on Ji Yeon-su’s YouTube channel featuring Hong Seok-cheon, who had an honest conversation with her after the two met again for the first time in a long while.

That day, Hong Seok-cheon couldn’t hide how happy he was to see Ji Yeon-su, whom he was meeting for the first time in about seven years. Delighted by their long-awaited reunion, he cautiously asked her, “You’re not seeing any men these days, are you?” prompting laughter.

Ji Yeon-su had divorced her ex-husband, Eli Kim, about a year after she last met Hong Seok-cheon.

In response to Hong Seok-cheon’s question, Ji Yeon-su replied, “There’s no man.” Hong then wittily retorted, “Don’t date. Just hang out with gay guys. What do you need men for? You should have fun safely.”

Then, seemingly concerned about Ji Yeon-su as an older-brother figure, he added, “It’s all dangerous out there. Everything outside the door is dangerous. These guys, I mean,” making everyone there burst into laughter.

Ji Yeon-su married Eli Kim, a former member of the group U-KISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Min-su, but divorced in 2020. She is currently raising her son on her own, while her ex-husband Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.