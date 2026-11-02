“How could you, with Shin Dong-yup right there?” Ji Ye-eun breaks into a sweat over Yoo Jae-suk emceeing her wedding

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Ji Ye-eun handed out wedding invitations she had made herself.

On the 2nd, a video titled “A Silent Power Struggle Over Who Will Emcee Ji Ye-eun’s Wedding” was posted on the YouTube channel Studio Modak.

Ji Ye-eun, who launched a YouTube channel called “What Should I Do, Ye-eun?”, is getting married on December 12. She handed out invitations she had made herself to the members of SBS’s Running Man. Yoo Jae-suk, who received one, said, “Someone I know is getting married that day, but I have to go to Ye-eun’s wedding. That person said they understood, too, because I have to emcee.”

Kim Jong-kook will sing the congratulatory song. “She was even trying to book me for the congratulatory song. I’ll sing whatever she asks me to,” he said reassuringly. Yoo Jae-suk complained, “Why didn’t you sing what I asked you to at my wedding?” Kim Jong-kook replied, “Back then, I thought singing something like ‘Loveable’ wouldn’t be fitting. I thought, ‘Who sings a dance song at a wedding?’” Yoo Jae-suk said, “Congratulations on your wedding, truly. Ye-eun will have a good life. Don’t worry. Ye-eun will be fine.”

Ji Ye-eun then handed out invitations to the members of Office Workers, too. When she gave one to Shin Dong-yup, he looked troubled as he looked at it, saying, “Oh dear.” Seeing that Ji Ye-eun was nervous, Shin joked, “I won’t be able to make it. It’s because of Lee Su-ji and Hyun Bong-sik’s wedding.”

Kim Won-hoon asked, “Who’s emceeing?” and Ji Ye-eun whispered, “Senior Yoo Jae-suk.” Shin Dong-yup laughed it off, but Kim Won-hoon chided Ji Ye-eun: “How could you, with Dong-yup right here?” Ji Ye-eun explained, “Senior Dong-yup is like a father to me.” Shin Dong-yup joked, “Congratulations, really. Bata knows about this too, right? You talked it over with Bata, right?” prompting laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.