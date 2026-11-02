Yang Im Hur thriving after divorce from Ko Ji-yong in a surprising turn, shares photo with celebrity visitor

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Family medicine specialist Yang Im Hur, who is embroiled in a legal dispute following her divorce from Ko Ji-yong, shared an upbeat update alongside news of a celebrity visit.

On the 2nd, Yang Im Hur shared a commemorative photo with comedian Eom Ji-yoon, who had visited her dermatology clinic, and expressed how pleased she was.

Yang Im Hur shared her review, saying, “The lovely and charming comedian Eom Ji-yoon came to visit my clinic. She’s full of charm on screen, but even prettier in person. Everyone on staff was amazed by her incredible proportions, especially her small face and long, slender legs.”

She added her thanks to Eom Ji-yoon for visiting, saying, “You’re already beautiful enough, but I’ll work with you to help you become even healthier and more beautiful.”

Recently, Yang Im Hur was also invited to a major modeling agency in Korea, where she gave a lecture to aspiring models on healthy weight management and skincare.

Ko Ji-yong and Yang Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Seung-jae, in 2014. They appeared on KBS 2TV’s “The Return of Superman” in 2017 and won widespread affection. However, the two revealed belatedly last July that they had divorced two years earlier.

The two are currently going through legal proceedings over child support and visitation arrangements for their son. Ko Ji-yong has filed an application for a provisional injunction to prevent interference with visitation and to prohibit the posting of photos and videos of their child, while Yang Im Hur said she had been the first to petition the court for a ruling on visitation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.