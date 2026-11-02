Kim Jung-nan opens up about her difficult feelings after thyroid cancer surgery: “Six months were very hard; being sick is scary”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Jung-nan opened up about her feelings after surgery for thyroid cancer.

On the 2nd, a video was posted on Kim Jung-nan’s YouTube channel titled “Is there a reason I live alone according to my saju?! First-ever reveal of ‘perfect character’ Kim Jung-nan’s saju, interpreted by fortune teller Park Seong-jun.”

Kim Jung-nan met fortune teller Park Seong-jun and had him read her saju. She said, “A long time ago, I briefly appeared on a variety show called ‘Cultwo’s Veranda Show.’ I met you then. You read my fortune then too—don’t you remember? I clearly remember what you said to me.” Park Seong-jun recalled, “I think I talked to you about marriage. I said marriage wouldn’t be easy, and that you would have to reach the age of 50.” When Kim Jung-nan said, “It’s been five years since I turned 50,” Park Seong-jun said, “Now I think you should be looking toward 60,” leaving her disheartened.

Kim Jung-nan also confessed, “I was quite sick last year and this year. I had major surgery, too, and for about six months I had a really hard time.” She had previously disclosed that she underwent surgery for thyroid cancer.

Kim Jung-nan opened up, saying, “My condition is only just starting to improve, but getting older makes me worry. I have four cats, too, and suddenly I found myself worrying: I’m taking care of them like this, but what if something suddenly happens to me? After getting sick once, I became afraid. It was scary. These days, I’m taking great care to avoid getting sick.”

Park Seong-jun reassured her, saying, “Your luck will start to come in after next autumn and as the following year arrives. Things will be going fairly well, though at 58 and 59 your lower back, legs, lower body and joints may be weak. But your overall luck has been good, which is why you’ve been able to live on your own until now.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.