Gummy: “♥Jo Jung-suk is more like a son than a husband to me... He’s so funny and cute” (“Salty Brother”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Gummy, appearing on “Salty Brother,” expressed her affection for her husband, Jo Jung-suk.

On the 2nd, Dynamic Duo and Gummy appeared on the YouTube channel “Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.”

Gummy is raising two daughters. Referring to her younger daughter, who is 10 months old, Shin Dong-yup asked, “Has some time passed, and have you had a chance to relax and have a drink?” Gummy replied, “And the younger one is easygoing. The older one was sensitive, but the younger one is so easygoing she falls asleep quickly. Her dad is looking after her now. I actually asked, ‘Do you have anything to say to Dong-yup, Dynamic Duo, or Ho-cheol? If you do, I’ll pass it along.’ And he said, ‘Some people are over there drinking.’ I said, ‘When you went, I was the one doing everything, wasn’t I?’ and he said, ‘That’s true.’” She laughed.

Jeong Ho-cheol said, “(Jo Jung-suk) met fortune-teller Park Seong-jun, who said Jo Jung-suk was a son, not a husband.” Gummy joked, “I have one son and two daughters.”

Jeong Ho-cheol said, “You seem to take really good care of him,” and Gummy replied, “I think we each have our roles. I take care of him in my own way, and he takes care of me in his own way.”

Gummy continued, “Jo Jung-suk seems to go on shows these days and talk about me too much. Earlier, Dong-yup mentioned Baek Ji-young, LYn and Gummy as the singers he liked best after hearing them perform live, and Jo wondered who was really number one when he saw that. Apparently, he asked me to tell only him who was number one. It was so funny. He was so cute.” She expressed her affection for Jo Jung-suk.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.