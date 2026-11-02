Even arranging shoes at the late Choi Bool-am's wake... Shin Hyun-joon moved by Kim Hye-soo's devotion: “Beautiful at heart, too”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Shin Hyun-joon sent a message of warm comfort and support to Kim Hye-soo, who accompanied the late Choi Bool-am on his final journey.

On the 2nd, Shin Hyun-joon posted several photos and videos on his social media, along with the message: “A truly reassuring person to have around. My proud fellow actor, Kim Hye-soo.”

The photos showed Shin Hyun-joon and Kim Hye-soo together at the late Choi Bool-am's funeral, dressed in black mourning clothes. The two saw him off on his final journey in a solemn atmosphere.

In particular, from the 30th—the first day of the funeral—through the day of the funeral procession, Kim Hye-soo visited the wake and stayed by the bereaved family's side. During the funeral, she welcomed mourners and took attentive care of the family. Images of her arranging shoes left by mourners were also captured, drawing attention.

Shin Hyun-joon described Kim Hye-soo as “someone whose feelings for people are as deep and warm as her depth as an actor,” and “someone who is more steadfast than anyone in her own place, and willingly makes room at her side when faced with someone else's pain.”

He went on to express his affection, saying, “I'm so grateful to have a colleague like this after walking the same path for so long,” and, “Kim Hye-soo is a good actor and a good person. An actor beautiful at heart, too.”

At the end of the post, he left a short but heartfelt message of support—“Stay strong, Hye-soo”—making it all the more poignant.

Kim Hye-soo was known to have looked up to Choi Bool-am like a father during his lifetime and maintained a particularly close relationship with him. After hearing of his death, she visited the wake to pay her respects and accompanied him on his final journey, sharing in the deep grief. Against this backdrop, Shin Hyun-joon has publicly offered comfort by highlighting Kim Hye-soo's warm character, drawing attention to the special bond between the two colleagues.

Choi Bool-am died at 10:30 p.m. on the 29th of last month, aged 87. He made his debut in 1959 in the stage play “Hamlet” and went on to win nationwide affection through MBC's “Chief Inspector” and “Country Diaries,” among other works. He connected with viewers for many years as the host of KBS 1TV's “Korean Cuisine and Dining,” and also championed charitable giving as chair of ChildFund Korea's supporters' association. His funeral procession took place on the 2nd.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.