Lee Eun-mi’s “Eyes Rolling Back” Sparked Drug Suspicions... Investigators Didn’t Believe the Results and Demanded Retests

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Lee Eun-mi opened up about how her explosive energy onstage once led to suspicions that she was using drugs and to multiple investigations.

On the 2nd, a video was released on Sung Si Kyung’s YouTube channel featuring Lee Eun-mi as a guest, discussing her personality and experiences performing onstage as a singer.

That day, Lee Eun-mi spoke about her personality: “I’m not just an I; I’m an extreme I. I’m very shy around people I don’t know, very timid, and easily scared.”

Sung Si Kyung agreed, saying, “A lot of actors are introverts, too. In a sense, aren’t we performers as well? That’s what singing is like.” He added, “I learned a lot from meeting actors and realizing, ‘So that’s actually possible.’”

Lee Eun-mi explained that her personality changed a lot as she pursued a career as a singer. “In my case, too, my personality really changed a lot as I worked as a singer. I’m the type who throws myself into the music as soon as it starts,” she said.

She went on to reveal that her intense stage presence even led to some outlandish suspicions.

Lee Eun-mi astonished listeners when she said, “People who know me know this, but I guess I get a little crazy, a little manic onstage. Because of the way my eyes roll back a bit, people even said, ‘There’s no way she could act like that without taking psychotropic drugs.’ So I was investigated several times.”

She even underwent hair tests, but the results were negative every time. Lee Eun-mi recalled what happened at the time: “The investigators would demand another test with an expression that said, ‘There’s no way it wouldn’t show up, is there?’”

After hearing this, Sung Si Kyung raised the possibility that someone had tipped them off, saying, “Someone must have reported you.” Lee Eun-mi explained, “I heard that was how investigations were conducted back then. It was like, ‘Give us a few names quickly, and we’ll reduce your sentence.’”

Lee Eun-mi expressed how unfairly she felt she had been treated over suspicions sparked solely by her stage presence, saying, “I don’t even drink when I sing.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.