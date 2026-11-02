John Park gets a reality check as his “McDonald’s rap” hits 8 million views: “I’m not a comedian”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Singer John Park opened up about his honest feelings over the unexpected craze for his “McDonald’s rap.”

A video titled “Emergency Meeting on the John Park-McDonald’s Situation (2026.10.29.)” was posted on the YouTube channel “John or Park?” on the 2nd.

Recently, John Park posted a video of himself ordering at a McDonald’s restaurant by rapping, and it drew an explosive response online. The video’s Shorts views in particular topped 8 million, making it a hot topic.

That day, John Park opened up about the unexpected popularity, saying, “I didn’t think the response would be this good. I’m stunned, and it’s too much pressure. I feel like something has gone wrong.”

He described how things had changed, saying, “Wherever I go, people tell me they enjoyed the rap and ask me to rap for them. I went to record a show today, too, and everyone there made me talk about the rap.”

But John Park himself admitted, “Even if people ask, I have nothing to show them. I’ve written exactly two rap verses in my life, and both have already been released,” adding, “With my schedule these days, I don’t even have time to practice or write a new verse.”

He explained how he prepared the McDonald’s rap in particular: “I practiced for a day and then did it. But I practiced the McDonald’s rap more than 100 times. I kept recording and listening back, refining my pronunciation and sound.”

He added, expressing his unease, “The truth is, my actual skill level is rock bottom. That’s why it scares me. It’s something I made through a lot of practice, so it isn’t accurate to hear it and say, ‘John Park is good at rapping.’”

After realizing that his rap video had passed 8 million views, John Park expressed even more mixed feelings. “If I were a comedian, this would be a great situation. But as someone who makes my own music, it gives me a reality check,” he said. He added with a rueful laugh, “My summer single promo video didn’t even get 200,000 views. I worked so hard on it.”

He wondered aloud, “Should I really be rapping? Should I release music with rap in it?” But he drew the line, saying, “I mustn’t give in to that devil’s temptation. It’s a shortcut to failure,” drawing laughs.

There was an unexpected result, too. While reading a comment suggesting a menu inspired by his rap, John Park mentioned that a related set menu had actually been launched. “I was really proud that the rap I worked so hard on brought about something beyond that,” he said.

John Park later spoke by phone with singer-songwriter Kwak Jin-won, who appeared alongside him in the McDonald’s rap video. John Park proposed another rap challenge, telling him, “Now I’m going to ride your coattails in the next video.” He joked, “It’s too late for you to turn back, too. If you wanted to quit, you shouldn’t have come to McDonald’s last time.”

When Kwak Jin-won said that he had gained as many as 3,000 social media followers since the video came out, John Park drew laughs by saying, “This is a hugely important time in our careers. If I stumble now, I think I’ll be really frustrated.”

Toward the end of the video, he also vented his frustration at the production team. “I clearly told you several times not to start something. You’re the one who started it. How are you going to clean this up?” John Park said. “If we just leave it at McDonald’s and don’t say anything, maybe things will quiet down in a month or two.” But he soon changed his mind: “If we do more of this, it’ll get views, right? The views will be insanely good, so I guess I have to do it.”

Finally, John Park asked, “I’m taking on this challenge because I love hip-hop so much, so please look kindly on it. I hope you’ll look forward to it, but please don’t expect too much. Keep your expectations reasonable, and your disappointment reasonable, too.”

Meanwhile, John Park recently drew attention by posting on his YouTube channel “John or Park?” a video of himself ordering menu items by rapping at a McDonald’s restaurant. His performance, delivering the order with hip-hop’s distinctive rhythm and flow, made viewers laugh, while his unexpectedly impressive rapping drew praise. The video’s Shorts views topped 8 million, generating an enthusiastic response and even leading to the launch of a related set menu.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.