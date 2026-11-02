“Wanted to tell everyone, but held back”: T-ARA’s Soyeon announces pregnancy, moved by huge bouquet

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Soyeon, formerly of the group T-ARA, is receiving congratulations after announcing her pregnancy on her fourth wedding anniversary and sharing her husband Cho Yu-min’s affectionate side.

On the 2nd, Soyeon shared a photo of her husband returning home with a huge bouquet, writing, “Yumin’s Cho-prise after an away match.”

She added, “The first flower I’ve received from Yumin in Tokyo. As always, it reflects my taste...” expressing gratitude for her husband’s thoughtful love.

Earlier, on the 1st, Soyeon made headlines by announcing the surprise news of her pregnancy on her fourth wedding anniversary.

She said, “Today, November 1. On our fourth wedding anniversary, I have some precious, joyful news that I’m so grateful to share. I’m excited. Our baby will be born soon,” adding, “Actually, I’m waddling around with a big, round belly these days.”

She also expressed her affection for her husband, saying, “How hard must it have been for Yumin to keep it to himself for months? The adorable super-dad who could barely hold back from telling everyone. Not long to go now.”

The photos included one of Cho Yu-min resting a hand on Soyeon’s belly as he read her a storybook. Photos of their life since the pregnancy were also shared, including ultrasound images, conveying the excitement of the parents-to-be.

T-ARA members also sent their congratulations. Hahm Eunjung joined in the celebration, commenting on Soyeon’s post, “Wow!!!! Sis, congratulations so, so much!!!” Jiyeon and Hyomin also showed their congratulations by liking the post.

Soyeon debuted with T-ARA in 2009 and was beloved for hit songs including “Roly-Poly,” “I Go Crazy Because of You,” “Lies” and “Bo Peep Bo Peep.” She married footballer Cho Yu-min, who is nine years her junior, in 2022.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.