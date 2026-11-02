T.O.P and Nana spotted on a “public date” at birthday café a month after confirming their relationship

[Lee Ji-hyun, Sportschosun reporter] T.O.P (Choi Seung-hyun), a singer-actor and former member of BigBang, and actress Nana were spotted enjoying a date together just one month after confirming their relationship. Nana drew particular attention by accompanying her partner to a special space prepared by fans ahead of his birthday.

On the 2nd, the owner of the café hosting T.O.P’s birthday café in Seoul’s Gangnam District posted a video on social media showing T.O.P and Nana visiting together. Fans prepared the birthday café to celebrate T.O.P’s birthday on the upcoming 4th.

In the video, T.O.P, wearing a black jacket and a white mask, looked around the café’s interior, which fans had carefully decorated. He was also seen smiling brightly as he looked around the space set up for him, seemingly fascinated by it.

What especially caught people’s attention was Nana staying by T.O.P’s side. Wearing a gray jacket, hat and mask, she looked around the café with him. A moment that appeared to show her holding up her phone to film T.O.P also drew interest.

The café owner tagged both of their social media accounts alongside the video. As the footage spread online, the couple’s affectionate moments as they openly dated became a hot topic. Taiwanese outlet NOWnews also reported that day on their visit to the birthday café together.

T.O.P and Nana had officially confirmed their relationship on October 2. At the time, their respective agencies said the two first met and grew close while filming a music video, and that they became a couple around June.

The two first connected this past January while filming the music video for “Totally Crazy!”, one of the double title tracks on T.O.P’s first full-length solo album, Another Dimension. Nana later appeared in T.O.P’s YouTube content as well, continuing their connection.

When she confirmed the relationship, Nana told fans, “You must have been really taken aback. I was a little embarrassed, too,” and added, “We’ll have a beautiful and healthy relationship.”

Meanwhile, on the 1st, a day before sharing happy updates about his relationship, T.O.P also sent a lengthy apology to fans who had supported him for about 20 years.

The fan site “Choi Seung-hyun.com” recently announced it would cease operations, citing insufficient communication with T.O.P and his agency, among other issues. An exhibition the fan site had planned was also canceled due to reasons including low reservation numbers.

Following his agency, T.O.P also issued a personal apology. He expressed his gratitude to fans who had supported him for a long time, saying, “Even when there were moments when I found it hard to believe in myself, you gave me the strength to make music again.” He then said, “I sincerely apologize to the Choi Seung-hyun.com administrators and fans who were misunderstood and hurt because of me,” and bowed his head.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.