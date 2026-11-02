At 62, Hwang Shin-hye wears a daring see-through look that reveals her underwear: “I can’t wear this in Seoul”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Hwang Shin-hye lit up Italy with her bold fashion.

On the 1st, a video titled “The Final Story of My Dreamlike Trip to Italy” was posted on Hwang Shin-hye’s YouTube channel.

Hwang Shin-hye set off on a two-week trip to Italy with friends. After enjoying some shopping at a flea market in Como, she showed off a daring sheer look, saying, “They told me to wear a long-sleeved top just like the sleeveless one, layered over it. Is that okay?” Her friends praised her, saying, “You have such a good eye” and “It goes so well with the pants.”

Encouraged by their praise, Hwang Shin-hye paired the outfit with a hat as well. She said, “Since I can’t wear it in Seoul, I guess I can only wear it in places like this. I love how freely you can dress when you’re traveling. A hat like this doesn’t suit me in Seoul, either. You should dress for your destination—not in a Seoul style, but a little more boldly.”

Hwang Shin-hye said, “But these days, I think I’ve become much bolder. In the past, I never even thought of wearing things like dresses, but these days everyone sometimes puts on something dressy and wears it while exploring their travel destination. When you’re traveling, even if you dress a little more boldly, it can actually suit you better. I think that’s one of the joys of traveling.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.