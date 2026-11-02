26-Year-Old Wife Who Didn’t Know She Was Pregnant for 9 Months: First Words After Giving Birth Were “Let’s Put the Baby Up for Adoption”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] A 26-year-old wife who had no idea she was pregnant for nine months shared the shocking story of becoming a mother just 30 minutes after being rushed to the emergency room. She also revealed that, because she and her husband had not had sex for a long time, even he suspected her of having an affair, leaving people stunned.

On the episode of MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell” broadcast on the 2nd, an “SOS couple” appeared, asking for help with the words, “Please save our child.”

That day, the wife stunned everyone by confessing, “I didn’t know I was pregnant for nine months.” She explained, “I had no pregnancy symptoms or signs, no fetal movement, and no morning sickness. When I was dating, I had a slender frame and weighed 43 kg. After I started living with my husband, I kept gaining weight, so it never even occurred to me that I might be pregnant. I also have polycystic ovary syndrome, so I only had my period once or twice a year.”

The wife, who had been taking diet pills to lose weight, said, “I went from 85 kg to 73 kg, but the weight wouldn’t come off my belly in particular. Then I felt a hard lump in my abdomen,” adding that she couldn’t go to the hospital because she was afraid it might really be cancer.

The wife continued, “I had a sharp, tingling pain, like someone with a ruptured herniated disc, and it hurt so much I couldn’t even get to the bathroom, so I went to the emergency room. The ER doctor asked, ‘Is there any chance you might be pregnant?’ I answered, ‘Absolutely not.’ Then the doctor said, ‘So you don’t know that you’re pregnant?’”

“We hadn’t had sex for nine months,” the wife said, adding, “So my husband briefly suspected I was having an affair.” Her husband hadn’t thought she could be around 35 weeks pregnant either.

The wife said, “I was 35 weeks pregnant. The lump I could feel in my belly was the baby’s head.” The breech delivery led to a critical situation, and she revealed that she became a mother just 30 minutes after arriving at the hospital, shocking everyone.

“I suddenly became a mother at 26,” the wife said. “I worked on a film makeup team. Before I had a child, I had a career, earned good money, and thought of myself as a pretty, perfect woman, so my self-esteem was high. But after giving birth, I gained weight and became unappealing in my own eyes, and I couldn’t think of the baby as lovable.”

“Looking back, I realize it wasn’t morning sickness but increased appetite, and I gained 40 kg during the pregnancy,” the wife said. “After a difficult surgery, the first thing I said to my husband was, ‘Let’s put the baby up for adoption.’ I thought the baby would definitely have birth defects because of the diet pills. The doctor told me not to give the baby colostrum either.”

After hearing their story, Oh Eun-young was left pondering, saying, “In human DNA, mothers in particular begin preparing to become mothers very quickly the moment they confirm a pregnancy. Why might that be?” The wife, who hadn’t even gone to see the baby after giving birth, said, “The surgery site just hurt so much.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.