Kim Won Hyo: “Can’t I spend even 100 million won on ♥Shim Jin-hwa?”... Why He’s Been Giving Her Chanel Bags for 15 Years (Malja Show)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Won Hyo revealed why he gives his wife, Shim Jin-hwa, a luxury handbag every wedding anniversary—and the remarkable scale of the gifts.

Kim Won Hyo, famous as a devoted husband, appeared on KBS2’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 2nd, and talked about married life with his wife, Shim Jin-hwa.

That day, Kim Won Hyo drew attention when he revealed that he gives Shim Jin-hwa a luxury handbag every wedding anniversary.

He began, “People seem to go, ‘Wow,’ because it’s a luxury bag, but the reason I do it is that I’ve been the MC at more than 1,780 weddings so far.”

He continued, “What do you think I hear most often while emceeing all those weddings? The wedding vows. But people usually don’t keep them,” he said.

Kim Won Hyo explained that he gives her a luxury handbag every year to keep a promise he made in his own wedding vows. He said, “What I said in my wedding vows was, ‘I will buy you luxury bags.’ I do it every time because I want to keep that promise, not just say it.”

The scale of the gifts was also remarkable. The bags Kim Won Hyo gave his wife were Chanel products costing around 10 million won each. Kim Young-hee, listening to the story, immediately shouted, “Honey!” and sent the room into laughter.

Now in his 15th year of marriage, Kim Won Hyo surprised everyone by revealing that the total value of the bags he had given his wife over the years was “over 100 million won.”

He confidently added, “Can’t I spend even 100 million won on someone I’ll spend my whole life with?” His words drew enthusiastic cheers from the wives in the audience.

Meanwhile, Kim Won Hyo and Shim Jin-hwa married in 2011 and have been together as a married couple for 15 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.