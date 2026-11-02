Kim Won Hyo and Shim Jin-hwa Hold ‘First-Ever in Korea’ Wedding at a Movie Theater: “Rented It After One Comment from My Wife”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Won Hyo shared the unusual story of holding his wedding at a movie theater for his wife, Shim Jin-hwa, as well as the absurd congratulatory gift he received from Heo Kyung-hwan.

Kim Won Hyo, known as the epitome of a devoted husband, appeared on KBS2’s Malja Show, which aired on the 2nd, and opened up about the story behind his marriage to his wife, Shim Jin-hwa.

That day, Kim Won Hyo revealed the unusual wedding venue, saying, “I was the first person in Korea to get married in a movie theater.”

He recalled, “There was a theater in Yeongdeungpo District with the largest screen in Korea. I went to see a movie with my wife, and around the time it ended, she casually remarked, ‘It would be nice to get married somewhere like this.’”

Kim Won Hyo didn’t let his wife’s remark go in one ear and out the other; he acted on it right away. He said, “As soon as I heard that, I thought, ‘We should have our wedding here,’ and called the movie theater.”

But since it had never been done before, the theater was reluctant, too. Kim Won Hyo recalled asking, “‘I’d like to get married here. Is there any way we could make it happen?’ and the person on the other end said, ‘Why are you asking me that?’” His story drew laughs.

He continued, “I said, ‘After a movie ends, don’t you have things like preview screenings where someone takes the microphone? Just give me one microphone and I’ll get married,’ and the person said, ‘But this is the ticket booth.’” His story had the audience in stitches.

The wedding day brought another absurd anecdote. Kim Won Hyo said, “After the wedding, we were having the pyebaek ceremony. Heo Kyung-hwan had just started his chicken business at the time. Since lots of reporters were coming, he wanted to promote his business, so he brought a live chicken for us to use in the pyebaek ceremony.”

But then came the problem. After the wedding, Kim Won Hyo and his wife left for their honeymoon in Australia right away, and later received an unexpected call from the movie theater.

Kim Won Hyo recounted what happened: “The movie theater called and said, ‘Everyone has left the theater, and the chicken is all alone, still alive.’” He said, “I told them, ‘I’m sorry, but there are lots of restaurants there. Could you ask a chef to cook it and eat it?’” His response prompted another round of laughter.

Kim Won Hyo and Shim Jin-hwa married in 2011 and are beloved as one of the entertainment industry’s best-known couples.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.