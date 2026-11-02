Wife shuts room door on wailing child; Oh Eun-young firmly says, “I’ll report child abuse”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Dr. Oh Eun-young watched as a mother yelled at and ignored her child, eventually judging it to be child abuse and saying she intended to report it.

The “SOS couple,” who asked for help saying, “Please save our child,” appeared on MBC’s “Oh Eun Young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” which aired on the 2nd.

Footage of their daily life released that day showed the child bursting into tears as soon as the father left for work. Sensitive to noise, the wife tried to calm herself by taking medication before attempting to soothe the child, but she found it difficult. Eventually, she even hid under the covers to escape the sound of the child crying.

The wife confessed, “Most mothers think they should comfort their child when the child cries, but I think, ‘Let’s see how long the child cries.’” She added that “the sound of the child screaming makes me anxious,” and said, “I take about 20 pills a day. But every time I go to the hospital, the number of pills goes up.”

She admitted that she could barely stand even the sound of the child laughing with joy. “It’s hard for me to listen even when the child laughs excitedly. I don’t think I love my child very much. Otherwise, I can’t explain how I behave toward the child,” she said, evoking sympathy.

The shocking scenes continued. The wife yelled at the crying child and then shut the room door. The child desperately called for the mother, but the wife kept the door closed, covered her ears, and ignored the child’s cries.

When the child’s anxiety became severe, the production team stepped in during filming. For the child’s safety, they separated the mother and child and then tried to speak with the wife.

Dr. Oh Eun-young, who had been watching, stopped the video and firmly said, “This is child abuse.” Oh explained, “After watching today’s footage, people may scold and criticize the wife, and viewers may be angry too. They may call her a psychopath or a sociopath, but the wife came forward prepared to face any criticism and reproach.” She added, “She personally sent in her story saying, ‘Please, please save my child,’” emphasizing that the wife had sought help herself.

But she drew a clear line when it came to the wife’s actions toward the child. “That doesn’t mean I’m defending the wife. I’m on the child’s side in any situation,” Oh said, adding, “I’m going to report the child abuse.”

She promised, “The purpose isn’t just punishment; it’s to protect the child and the family. It’s a measure to protect the child within our country’s system. I’ll also continue to monitor the situation even after the program ends.”

Oh particularly stressed that the response should not stop at simply criticizing the mother. She took a considered approach, saying, “If today’s counseling ends with criticizing the wife, she won’t receive any help. We need to develop a deep understanding of what the problem is and what kind of help is needed, and discuss it.”

The point was to put the child’s safety first while also examining what led the mother to behave this way and providing practical help to the family.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.