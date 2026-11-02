Lee Jun-ho Lookalike, the 'Seongnam Best-Looking Guy': Lee Hyori Sees Boyfriend and Says, "You're Acting This Cocky Over That?" (Love War)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On Love War, Lee Hyori fired a blunt retort at the boyfriend dubbed 'Seongnam's best-looking guy.'

A couple whose relationship is strained by alcohol appeared on JTBC's Love War, which aired on the 2nd.

A woman began dating a man who resembles 2PM's Lee Jun-ho and was famous at school as 'Seongnam's best-looking guy.' Lee Hyori took the woman's side, saying, "As one of the original ulzzangs myself, I don't think I could stand seeing someone swagger around over something like this," drawing laughs.

But the man treated the woman coldly and kept drinking, even when she suggested they take their dog for a walk together. Seo Jang-hoon observed, "It seems the woman still has those memories and fantasies. Now that she's grown up and seen him again, she may feel that she won the guy all those kids used to like." While the woman walked the dog, the man drank two plastic bottles of soju. He shocked viewers, saying, "I drank more from PET bottles than from glass bottles. I think I drink around four PET bottles."

The man's drinking didn't stop. That day, too, he drank four PET bottles. Seo Jang-hoon said, "He hasn't been able to move on from high school. He still lives in that mindset, reliving how he and the other boys used to drink at the pavilion and swagger around, even though he's now 29. He's acting with ridiculous bravado."

The man eventually got drunk and fell asleep. But his behavior when drunk is serious. The woman said, "He can barely remember me. He doesn't even know he's at home," and Lee Hyori reacted with dismay: "You're going to get dementia. You will."

The man said his health had deteriorated so badly because of drinking that he'd been to the emergency room several times. Asked what had led him to drink, he said, "I started drinking in high school. Among my friends, I was actually a late starter. Back then, I'd drink makgeolli and have chocolate milk at school to nurse my hangover."

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.