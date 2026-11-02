Kim Won Hyo speaks out on uproar over ‘Busan gangster’ rumors... “Not gang members, but fellow nightclub touts”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Comedian Kim Won Hyo revealed that he once worked at a nightclub in Busan and also addressed the unexpected rumor that he had a gangster background.

A discussion of Kim Won Hyo’s past nightclub work aired on KBS2’s Malja Show on the 2nd.

That day, Jung Beom-gyun asked Kim Won Hyo, “Weren’t you a tout who used to dominate the nightclub scene back in the day?” Kim wittily corrected him, saying, “A tout? I was a pickup artist,” drawing laughs.

He went on to say, “I even tried to approach celebrities as they passed by and recruit them,” showing off his exceptional sales skills.

Kim Won Hyo reportedly earned considerable tips thanks to his sharp wit and showmanship at the time. He said, “I actually didn’t make much in salary. My first paycheck was 500,000 won including tips, but a month and a half later it had jumped to 5 million won,” surprising everyone.

He added, “I sold an entire bottle of liquor before a customer even ordered any bar snacks,” revealing how skillful he was at selling back then.

He also shared an anecdote about an absurd rumor about him that circulated among comedians. Kim Won Hyo recalled, “When comedians went to Busan to perform, we would walk around downtown after the show. One time, as I was walking down the street, everyone greeted me, saying, ‘Good to see you, boss!’”

He went on to explain, “I was a pretty big guy when I was a rookie. So a rumor started circulating among comedians that ‘Kim Won Hyo used to be a gangster.’”

He clarified, “That wasn’t it—I was a pickup artist. Those were my colleagues from back then saying hello,” sending the room into laughter.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.