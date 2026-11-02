Kim Won Hyo loses his entire 200 million won fortune, leaving 0 won in his bank account... faces a 'divorce crisis' with Shim Jin-hwa: 'Trust was broken'

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Comedian Kim Won Hyo revealed how reckless investments cost him his entire fortune of 200 million won and brought him to the biggest crisis of his married life with his wife, Shim Jin-hwa.

On KBS2's Malja Show, which aired on the 2nd, Kim Won Hyo opened up about an incident in which he and Shim Jin-hwa nearly divorced.

That day, Kim Won Hyo said, "Actually, we never had that kind of crisis in our household. But when someone does something they haven't done before, a crisis can arise. Everything was going well with my business, but I invested in stocks or another field I didn't know much about, and that's when my entire fortune vanished."

Addressing reports at the time, he explained, "The article said, 'His entire fortune has fallen to zero,' but that meant my entire fortune had fallen to zero—not our household's entire fortune."

Asked how much he had lost, Kim Won Hyo replied, "Two big ones—about 200 million won," with a rueful expression.

He said his wife Shim Jin-hwa's reaction was even more frightening. Kim Won Hyo recalled, "It's actually better when someone gets angry. Not getting angry is scarier. You don't know what state they're in, do you?"

He went on to admit he was at fault: "Of course, I was wrong. My wife had trusted me all this time, and that trust was broken."

He added, "What matters is how you deal with a mistake afterward," and continued, "Since then, I've worked harder and tried to make things right, so we're barely holding on."

Meanwhile, Kim Won Hyo and Shim Jin-hwa married in 2011 and are now in their 15th year of marriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.