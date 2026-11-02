“Criticized for going, criticized for staying away”... Excessive scrutiny of the late Choi Bool-am’s final farewell

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Unexpected controversy continues to swirl around the final farewell to the late, nationally beloved actor Choi Bool-am. Actress Kim Ji-young, who visited the funeral home, came under fire over her attire, while Kim Yong-gun, who was unable to pay his respects despite his long relationship with the deceased, was criticized over his reason for not attending. As more attention is paid to mourners’ clothing and whether they attended than to mourning the deceased, some have questioned whether people are applying excessively strict standards to how others grieve.

The first to find herself at the center of the controversy was actress Kim Ji-young. On the 30th of last month, she visited Choi Bool-am’s funeral at Asan Medical Center in Seoul’s Songpa District with her husband, Nam Sung-jin, to pay her respects.

The two had a long relationship with the deceased after playing Bok-gil and Yeong-nam, respectively, in MBC’s long-running drama “Country Diaries.” Having played a family on screen and later become a real-life couple, they saw Choi Bool-am as more than just a senior actor.

At the funeral, Kim Ji-young and Nam Sung-jin spoke warmly of the deceased, saying, “He was such a towering presence in our lives,” and “He was like a great teacher who taught us so much beyond the life of an actor.” Kim Ji-young also remembered him as someone like a father and a teacher.

Unexpectedly, however, Kim Ji-young’s attire became a topic of discussion after the funeral. She had worn a black leather jacket and carried a bag with gold chain accents, prompting some online users to criticize her outfit as unsuitable for a funeral.

Others countered that it was excessive to take issue even with the jacket’s material or the bag’s embellishments, given that she had worn dark clothing and come in person to pay her respects. They questioned whether it was appropriate to focus solely on attire at a farewell for someone with whom she had shared a bond for so many years.

Kim Yong-gun, too, could not avoid unexpected controversy. In “Country Diaries,” he played Yong-jin, the eldest son of Mr. Kim, played by Choi Bool-am, and the two acted as father and son for 22 years. They remained close even after the series ended, continuing to meet regularly.

However, after it became known that Kim Yong-gun had been unable to visit the funeral home, an online debate broke out. The reason he did not attend was his son Ha Jung-woo’s wedding. Ha Jung-woo is scheduled to marry actress Cha Jung-won on December 13, and the long-standing custom of avoiding visits to a funeral home ahead of a happy family occasion played a part.

Baek Il-seob, who had visited the funeral home earlier, said Kim Yong-gun had contacted him and that he had discouraged him from attending. Kim Yong-gun also spoke personally about his sorrow. In an interview with the media on the 1st, he explained that after hearing the sad news, he had tried to visit the funeral home but received messages from people around him saying it would be better to refrain from paying his respects ahead of the wedding. He added, “It wasn’t just anyone; he was like a father to me and a senior colleague, and we spent so many years together. I should have been by his side...” and expressed the pain of not being able to accompany him on his final journey.

He also said that although he did not necessarily believe in the custom, he had found it difficult to make a decision. Kim Yong-gun said he would visit the deceased’s grave after his son’s wedding and quietly share the words he had been unable to say.

Some said it was regrettable that he could not see off a senior colleague with whom he had shared a long bond when more than a month remained before the wedding. Others argued that his personal choice should be respected, given the major family occasion ahead and the fact that people around him had urged him not to attend.

In the end, Kim Ji-young became a target of criticism not for visiting the funeral home but for her attire, while Kim Yong-gun was criticized for not being able to go.

The controversy is all the more bitter because it has focused on actors who, through “Country Diaries,” had been like family to the deceased for decades. Their deep bond with him seems instead to have led to strict judgments about whether they attended the funeral and what they wore.

The focus is now more on who wore what and who did not visit the funeral home than on the act of mourning. One could argue that what should truly be remembered as the nationally beloved actor makes his final journey is not judgments of the mourners, but the life he lived and the legacy he left behind.

Choi Bool-am died on the 29th of last month at the age of 87. He was beloved by the public for many years through MBC’s “Chief Inspector” and “Country Diaries,” as well as KBS1 TV’s “Korean Cuisine and Dining.” For more than 40 years, he also spearheaded charitable efforts for children and teenagers. His funeral procession took place on the 2nd, and he was laid to rest as family and colleagues saw him off.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.