Song Joon-geun reveals heartbreaking family tragedy: His 10-year-old brother died during a family trip; “My mother suffered from depression”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Song Joon-geun opened up about the painful family tragedy of suddenly losing his older brother as a child, and revealed the deep affection he feels for his family.

On KBS2’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 2nd, Song Joon-geun spoke about his special affection for his family.

That day, Song Joon-geun emphasized how precious his family is, saying, “The very name ‘family’ is what drives us forward. Because I have my family, I feel that I can keep living.”

There was a heartbreaking reason he takes such devoted care of his family. Song Joon-geun moved the audience with his confession: “I was seven when I lost my older brother, who was three years older than me.”

He recalled what happened: “We went on a family trip, and my brother and I went to catch cicadas by a stream. But my brother stepped on some moss, fell into the water, and died of cardiac arrest.”

The grief of losing his brother left deep scars on the whole family. Song Joon-geun opened up, saying, “My mother had such a deep wound in her heart. I watched from beside her as she suffered greatly from depression and was in so much pain. I think that made me appreciate how precious family is even more and think about my family more.”

The experience also had a profound effect on how he treats his own family. Song Joon-geun said, “I’m also trying to be a dad who’s like a friend to my daughter,” adding, “I live with the thought that I should do even better for them out of love.”

Song Joon-geun’s confession—that the pain he experienced as a child helped him understand the value of family more deeply than anyone—was deeply moving.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.