Lee Hyori: “I see a psychiatrist regularly, like getting a health checkup even when it doesn’t affect daily life” (“Love War”)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] On “Love War,” Lee Hyori was disgusted by a girlfriend who sniffed her boyfriend’s body odor.

A couple whose relationship was strained by alcohol appeared on JTBC’s “Love War,” which aired on the 2nd.

Because drinking had damaged the man’s health and he couldn’t even find work, the woman spent all her savings and even took on a second job to support him. Together, they now had just 83,000 won left in their account. But the man was completely carefree, with no worries about living expenses. The woman said, “I do think he’s pathetic, but when he just lies there, I also feel sorry for him.” Seo Jang-hoon said, “I think you two are going to get married. It’s obvious you love him, no matter what he does. If you love him that much, then get married and have a child, I think you’ll feel that life is a living hell and only then realize it.” Kim Won-hoon also said, “If you get married, I think you’ll meet Seo Jang-hoon again on ‘Divorce Re-Boot Camp.’”

The man starts verbally abusing her when he drinks. The woman even said, “When he drinks, he genuinely spars with me.” The man is a martial artist with a dan rank who trained for four years. The woman provoked him even as she got bruises on her body. Lee Hyori admonished, “The woman is being cute, but it seems like the man really wants to beat her down. That’s gone beyond joking.”

Drunk and having lost control, the man went so far as to assault the woman. When the woman tried to soothe him by acting cute, Lee Hyori expressed concern: “She needs to leave the house. It’s dangerous.”

Then footage from the man’s side was shown. The man, who hadn’t drunk the previous day, cleaned and even cooked while the woman was asleep.

When the man washed his feet, the woman suddenly appeared and coyly said, “I want to smell your feet.” The woman said, “He has a scent when he sweats. That scent is so cute. Doesn’t his face look like a baby’s, too?”

That wasn’t all. When the man farted, the woman went over to him to smell it. She even burrowed into his arms to smell his armpits. Seeing this, Lee Hyori was disgusted and said, “She’s acting in a way that would make anyone sick of her. Is he going to hit her if she keeps that up?”

Lee Hyori said, “I don’t like the bad breath my dog gets as it gets older, but I put up with it because it’s my dog. I don’t open its mouth to smell its breath because I want to. That’s a really strange situation.” She added, “Let’s get a shamanic ritual done. Both of them should have one. This isn’t something that can be resolved with words or by going to a hospital. It seems like something has gotten into them. They need to have it driven out with a shamanic ritual,” drawing laughter.

The woman also had difficulty controlling her emotions when she drank. When drunk, she demanded excessive physical affection from the man, making him fed up. Lee Hyori was startled by what she saw and said, “It seems like her personality keeps changing back and forth.”

The woman even encouraged the man to drink. Lee Hyori admonished, “I don’t think the woman really cares about the man. It feels like she wants to make him hers, like she wants to have him. Rather than letting him be comfortable as he is and watching over him, she seems to want to possess him.”

Lee Hyori urged the two to make sure they see a doctor. “I say this because I go to a psychiatrist too. Even when it doesn’t significantly affect my daily life, I go from time to time, like getting a health checkup. Don’t think, ‘There’s nothing wrong with me.’ I hope you’ll ask yourself, ‘Could I have alcohol dependence?’ and check.”

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.