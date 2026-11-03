Comedienne and doctor couple make surprise “groom-to-be” announcement just three months after going public with their relationship

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Maeng Seung-ji was discharged from the hospital after being unexpectedly admitted, and expressed her heartfelt affection for her groom-to-be, who had stayed by her side.

On the 2nd, Maeng Seung-ji shared the news on her social media that she had recovered and returned home, writing, “I’ve been discharged. It was a time when I felt and learned a lot.”

She expressed her gratitude to her boyfriend for staying by her side through a difficult time. Maeng said, “I’m especially grateful to my groom-to-be,” adding, “He must have had his hands full just going to work at the hospital, preparing lectures, and responding to clients, but he made that long trip every day, bought me lots of the things I wanted to eat and fed them to me, and told me about the good results each day.”

She continued, “When I whined because I was sick, he did his best to cheer me up and took care of all my business communications, too. I can’t tell you how reassuring and grateful that made me feel,” once again expressing her gratitude to her boyfriend for looking after her so attentively despite his busy daily life.

She also added an affectionate message for her boyfriend. Maeng wrote, “‘Honey! Don’t worry!! I’ll protect you from everything!!’ He says that all the time, and I’ll get better soon and protect him, too,” expressing her unwavering affection and warming hearts.

Earlier, Maeng had shared news of her sudden hospitalization. She wrote, “I’ve been sick and in the hospital for several days, so I haven’t been able to reply to many messages,” and added, “I’ll recover and come back. Please don’t worry, and I’m sorry I couldn’t reply. I’ll get back to you once I’ve recovered.”

Meanwhile, Maeng made her debut in 2013 as a comedian selected through MBC’s open recruitment. In August, she drew attention by publicly revealing that she had a boyfriend.

Later, after opening up about how their relationship began, Maeng was asked about her “marriage plans” and said, “I wasn’t thinking about marriage at the time, but now I should start getting ready little by little.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.