Kwon Oh-joong, whose son has a rare disease, on 7 years of sobriety: “I was becoming like my father, who relied on alcohol”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Kwon Oh-joong opened up about why he has abstained from alcohol for seven years, recalling painful memories of his late father.

On the 2nd, Kwon Oh-joong appeared on TV Chosun’s “News Parade” and shared what inspired his first essay collection, “So That Pain Does Not End in Pain,” as well as details about his family history.

That day, Kwon Oh-joong spoke about the stories of his father included in the book. He confessed, “I think my father used alcohol as a source of comfort. But it didn’t have a positive impact on our family.”

He continued, “When I was young, I promised myself, ‘I’m not going to drink like my father.’ But at some point, I found myself drinking too.”

He added, “I realized that alcohol may seem to offer brief pleasure when hardship comes, but it’s deceptive,” and said, “It’s been about seven years since I quit drinking. Now I’m looking for real happiness and joy.”

He also expressed regret about his late father. Kwon Oh-joong said, “Looking back on my father now, I wish I had done more than just watch him drink when he was lonely and struggling. I wish I had talked with him as his son and helped ease his loneliness and hardship with other joys. I deeply regret not having done that.”

That day, Kwon Oh-joong also shared an update about his son, Byeon Hyeok Jun, who has a rare disease. He said he had gone from hospital to hospital for more than 20 years in search of his son’s diagnosis, and that after the family underwent genetic testing in 2017, they identified an abnormality in “MICU1,” a rare genetic disorder related to mitochondria, the following year.

He also shared how his son grew into a painter through returning to art after graduating from college. Kwon Oh-joong said, “I wanted him to have some enjoyable time, so he returned to art, which he had loved as a child.” He added proudly, “He’s held exhibitions, won awards, and sold paintings. He made a name for himself as artist Kwon Hyeok-jun, not as Kwon Oh-joong’s son.”

His son’s changed behavior after reading the recently published essay also drew attention. Kwon Oh-joong said, “My son doesn’t usually read often, but he reads this book a lot, whether it’s night or morning.” He added, “He doesn’t usually hug me much, but he came over and gave me a very deep, long hug.”

Kwon Oh-joong also addressed the perception that he had given up his career in entertainment to care for his family. He said, “A lot of people seem to think Kwon Oh-joong quit working for his son. That’s absolutely not the case,” and stressed, “I’m ready to work anytime. I want to live my life as an actor.”

He continued, “It hasn’t been announced yet, but I’m filming a really big, impressive movie, playing a fun and wonderful character,” hinting at a full-fledged return to acting.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.