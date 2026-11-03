‘Divorced’ Ji Yeon-soo’s beauty in her prime... ‘Male celebrities were clamoring to meet her,’ Hong Seok-cheon recalls

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Hong Seok-cheon recalled Ji Yeon-soo’s extraordinary popularity in the past and shared an anecdote from “Jewelry Box.”

On the 2nd, Hong Seok-cheon, who is like an older brother to Ji Yeon-soo, appeared on her YouTube channel, and they talked about various things.

That day, Ji Yeon-soo brought up a time when she visited Hong Seok-cheon’s shop with a guy she had been flirting with, saying, “He was your type, oppa.”

Hong Seok-cheon replied, “That’s right. I especially doted on her.” He joked, “So when I brought her in, I thought, ‘Oh, well. I guess I’ll have to let her be taken from me again.’ My jewel has been snatched away again like this,” drawing laughter.

Hong Seok-cheon went on to vividly describe Ji Yeon-soo’s popularity in her prime. He recalled, “Yeon-su is still beautiful, but back then, guys were going crazy wanting to meet her even just once. Ji Yeon-soo was actually the one who found it exhausting.”

He added, “Male celebrities in particular would ask, ‘How can I meet her?’ I was both envious of and jealous of Yeon-su. As if I could win if I picked a fight with her,” prompting laughter.

After they had chatted for a while, Ji Yeon-soo asked Hong Seok-cheon, “If I get a boyfriend someday, could you check him out for me?”

Hong Seok-cheon offered her dating advice: “Ah, seriously. Please listen to me. Don’t make the decision on your own.”

When Ji Yeon-soo joked, “I won’t touch your Jewelry Box,” Hong Seok-cheon shot back, “Even if we have someone in common, let’s not fight. Didn’t I let you take plenty from me back in my day?” prompting another burst of laughter.

Meanwhile, Ji Yeon-soo married Eli Kim, a former member of U-KISS, in 2014, and they had a son, Min-su. They divorced in 2020. She is currently raising her son on her own, while her ex-husband Eli Kim recently made headlines with news of his remarriage.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.