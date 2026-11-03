Another exposé of toxic hazing among comedians: “Was slapped by a senior for making a mistake”

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Su-hyun] Comedian Jung Bum-kyun has spoken out about the rigid hierarchy and discipline culture that was once widespread in the comedy industry, sharing an anecdote about being slapped by a senior.

On KBS2’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 2nd, guests discussed the strict rules in the comedy industry and the culture of discipline between seniors and juniors.

That day, Song Joon-geun spoke about the rules governing comedians’ daily lives, saying, “Comedians have rules about even what they wear in everyday life.” He went on to describe the atmosphere at the time by mentioning mistakes Kim Won Hyo had made in the past.

Jung Bum-kyun also opened up about being reprimanded by a senior in the past. He said, “When we messed up a take, we got told off a lot. One day, Kim Won Hyo and I both messed one up.” He continued, “A senior said, ‘Anyone who messed up, raise your hand,’ so I raised mine. But then I got slapped hard across the face.”

Even more absurd was what Kim Won Hyo, who was beside him, did. Jung Bum-kyun revealed, drawing laughs, “After I got hit, I turned to look and Kim Won Hyo had lowered his hand. I was the only one who got hit, and that was the end of it.”

Kim Won Hyo then explained what happened, seemingly feeling it was unfair. He said, “Why raise your hand so eagerly, as if messing up a take were something to brag about? The atmosphere felt strange, so I was wondering whether I should raise my hand. But when Jung Bum-kyun said, ‘Me!’ and put his hand up, the senior saw him and slapped him hard across the face.”

He added, “I’m human too. I couldn’t exactly say, ‘I raised my hand too, so go ahead and hit me,’ could I? When I saw Jung Bum-kyun get hit, I went, ‘Oh, dear,’ and lowered my hand,” prompting laughter.

This is not the first time someone has spoken out about the violent culture of discipline that once prevailed in the comedy industry.

On the 25th of last month, Jung Kyung-mi, Kim Kyung-ah, Oh Nami and Jo Seung-hee shared on the YouTube channel “Gyegeu Women” how they had been unable to join their seniors for meals and had to eat leftovers or secretly get a meal in the restroom, prompting sympathy.

Last July, comedian Jung Cheol-gyu also shared an anecdote about being assaulted by a senior comedian while he was active.

On the YouTube channel @Namumiki1984, Jung Cheol-gyu recalled, “I was in a meeting with a writer when a senior told me to come outside. The senior said, ‘Who’s going to give you 30 million won?’ and then told me to get in the car.” He continued, “They buckled my seat belt for me, so I thought we were going somewhere, but then they turned off the engine and slapped me hard across the face with their palm. From then on, they kept hitting me on just one side, and it hurt so much. When I turned my head, they said, ‘What are you looking at?’ and kept hitting the other side too.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.