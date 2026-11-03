Kim Won Hyo paid off his in-laws’ debts—and the shocking reason he calls his mother-in-law “Ssugi”

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Comedian Kim Won Hyo talked about his unusual relationship with his mother-in-law, saying they are like friends.

On KBS2’s “Malja Show,” which aired on the 2nd, Kim Won Hyo opened up about his own approach to being a son-in-law and his special relationship with his mother-in-law.

That day, speaking about “the role of a son-in-law,” Kim said, “Why is a son-in-law called a ‘sawi’? Because he’s caught in the middle.” He said he believed a son-in-law should do a good job of mediating between a mother and her daughter.

Asked what kind of son-in-law he is in practice, he replied, “My mother-in-law and I spend time together like friends, like a couple. Since her husband isn’t around, I spend time with her as a companion, a friend, and a sweetheart.”

Kim especially surprised everyone by revealing that he doesn’t call his mother-in-law “Mother-in-law.” Mentioning her by name, he said, “I call her ‘Ssugi.’”

He also shared some affectionate moments from their everyday life. Kim said, “Not long ago, I went to Insadong with her, holding hands. I also went to a 4DX movie with my mother-in-law for the first time.” He then imitated her reaction during the movie—“What is this? Why is it doing that?”—which drew laughter.

This is not the first time Kim has shown his exceptional affection for his wife’s family. On the 20th of last month, Shim Jin-hwa appeared on the YouTube channel “Rolling Thunder” and recalled the financially difficult period early in their marriage.

Shim said, “After we got married, things took off for Kim Won Hyo, but I had no work at all for about five years,” adding, “The money Kim Won Hyo earned supported three households: ours, my parents’, and his parents’.”

Kim reportedly not only never showed the financial strain but also put assets in Shim Jin-hwa’s name. Shim said, “My maternal uncle helped us a lot, and my family had a little debt too. Kim Won Hyo paid that off as well,” surprising viewers.

Shim Jin-hwa also prepared a special gift to show her gratitude to her husband. She said she had converted the 100 million won she had worked hard to save into a check and given it to Kim Won Hyo, adding a heartwarming touch.

Kim Won Hyo and Shim Jin-hwa married in 2011 and are beloved as one of the entertainment industry’s most affectionate couples.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.