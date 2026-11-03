Kim Jung-nan lists her luxury three-story home for a song and reveals why she's moving: “For my health, to somewhere flat”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Actress Kim Jung-nan revealed why she is leaving her three-story townhouse.

On the 2nd, a video was posted on Kim Jung-nan’s YouTube channel titled “‘Is there a reason in my saju that I live alone?!’ the saju of Kim Jung-nan, a perfect character, interpreted by fortune-teller Park Seong-jun, revealed for the first time.”

Kim Jung-nan met with fortune-teller Park Seong-jun to have her saju read. She is set to move to Yeongdeungpo District in November. Last July, while revealing her plans to move, Kim said, “I listed the house for a very low price.”

Park Seong-jun said, “A place with energy is good. Rather than somewhere too natural and too still, I think an urban setting with buildings, where there’s landscaping here and there or views of woods or parks, suits you better,” and asked why she was moving.

Kim Jung-nan said, “The surroundings of my current house are really nice. It’s a three-story townhouse, but it’s so hard to go up and down the stairs. Our cats love it. There are lots of places to hide and an attic, and it’s a giant cat tree they absolutely love. But whenever I need to find something, I have to go up and down, so I don’t think a house with stairs suits me. I decided to move somewhere flat for my health.”

Kim Jung-nan then asked, “Are there any colors or anything that suit me well?” Park Seong-jun replied, “It would be nice to have some greenery in the house. Rather than sharp or pointed plants, it would be good to have a plant with rounded leaves and a stable shape in a corner.”

Park Seong-jun said, “Feng shui is really about looking at a space and arranging things to suit its energy, so there are limits to what I can say without seeing the space. Still, when you enter, things should be neatly organized. It’s not good for everything to be crowded to one side or unbalanced, so it’s best not to have paintings, decorative items or accessories in vivid colors that strongly catch the eye.” Kim Jung-nan worriedly said, “I have one really striking painting at home,” prompting laughter.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.