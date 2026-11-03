Gummy says she and Jo Jung-suk skipped their wedding and their child’s first-birthday party: “I feel bad for my colleagues” (‘Salty Brother’)

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Woo-joo] Gummy explained on ‘Salty Brother’ why she threw such a lavish birthday party.

On the 2nd, Dynamic Duo and Gummy appeared on the YouTube channel ‘Salty Brother Shin Dong-yup.’

Gummy performed her new song live on the spot. Applause poured in for her singing, and she said, “It’s been such a long time since I sang after drinking.”

Gaeko said, “I remember you did that a lot on your birthday,” and Gummy joked, “There’s no tomorrow after that, is there? Other than taking the kid to kindergarten, there’s nothing.”

Recalling the lavish birthday party, Gummy said, “Everyone had a really great time. My husband and I didn’t have a wedding, or a first-birthday party for our baby. We’ve never had big occasions like that. So I felt bad for our acquaintances and for our colleagues, both senior and junior. I kept saying, ‘Let’s get together sometime,’ but that was all. I used my birthday as an excuse to try it once. I worked up the courage.”

Choiza, who attended Gummy’s birthday party, said, “So many singers show up that when Gummy starts singing, someone will say, ‘Maybe I should give it a try too?’ and then nobody lets go of the mic.” Gummy said, “GD is singing.” Gaeko then asked, “Do you remember singing ‘Bang Bang Bang’ in front of our GD?” prompting laughter. Gaeko went on, “Zico was amazing. He did ‘Any Song’ and danced from beginning to end.” Gummy said, “The younger ones said they wanted to throw me a birthday party too, and even gave it the name ‘Rejection,’” drawing attention.

wjlee@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.