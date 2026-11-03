‘Marriage Hell’ SOS Wife’s Shocking Confession: “I Wish My Child Had Been Abducted” → Oh Eun-young: “I’ll Report Child Abuse”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] The wife from the SOS couple on “Marriage Hell” revealed the shocking thought that she wanted to abandon her child and run away. Dr. Oh Eun-young judged that it constituted child abuse and said she intended to report it.

The daily lives of Kang Min-seok and his wife, Lee Jin, a couple in their fourth year of marriage known as the “SOS couple,” were revealed on the MBC program “Oh Eun-young’s Report: Marriage Hell,” which aired on the 2nd. They had asked for help, saying, “Please save our child.”

That day, the wife said she was in extreme distress and could not bear the sound of her child crying. When the father left for work, the child burst into tears. Sensitive to noise, the wife tried to calm herself by taking medication before attempting to soothe the child. Eventually, she even hid under a blanket to escape the sound of the child crying.

The wife admitted, “Most mothers think they should comfort their child when the child cries, but I think, ‘Let’s see how long they’ll cry.’” She added, “The sound of my child screaming makes me anxious,” and said, “I take about 20 pills a day. But every time I go to the hospital, my medication increases.”

She even confessed, “I find it hard to hear my child laughing excitedly, too. I don’t think I love my child very much. Otherwise, I can’t explain how I behave toward my child,” prompting deep sympathy.

The wife said she had previously confided in her husband that she had even had the extreme thought of wanting to abandon their child. She said, “To be honest, sometimes I think, what if my child were kidnapped or abducted somewhere, or I left them somewhere like beside a utility pole and ran away on my own?” She recalled how she had felt at the time, adding, “That isn’t normal thinking, is it?”

Despite this confession, the husband reportedly responded, “It could be because of impulsiveness.”

An even more precarious situation unfolded in the footage that followed. When the child continued to burst into tears, the wife shouted, “You think you’re the only one who can scream? I can scream too!”

Dr. Oh Eun-young, who had been watching, stated firmly, “This is child abuse.” Oh explained, “People may watch today’s footage, scold and criticize the wife, and viewers may become angry. They may call her a psychopath or a sociopath, but the wife came forward prepared to face any criticism and reproach.” She went on to stress that the wife had sought help herself, saying, “She personally sent in her story, saying, ‘Please, save my child.’”

However, she drew a clear line regarding the wife’s actions toward the child. Oh Eun-young said, “That doesn’t mean I’m defending the wife. I’m on the child’s side in every situation,” and added, “I’m going to report this as child abuse.”

She also explained why she would make the report. “It’s not solely for the purpose of punishment; it’s to protect the child and the family. It’s a measure to protect the child within our country’s system,” Oh Eun-young said. She promised, “I’ll continue to monitor the situation even after the program ends.”

She emphasized, “If today’s counseling ends with nothing more than criticizing the wife, she won’t get any help. We need to develop a deep understanding of what the problem is and what kind of help is needed, and discuss it.”

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.