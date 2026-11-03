Shin Min-a reveals what Ju Ji-hoon looked like 19 years ago: “He was really pretty back then... now, he has a seasoned charm”

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Shin Min-a recalled what Ju Ji-hoon looked like 19 years ago and drew laughs with an unexpected remark.

On the 2nd, a video titled “Ju Ji-hoon 19 Years Ago vs. Ju Ji-hoon Now: What Was Shin Min-a’s Shocking One-Liner? Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon Reunite in The Remarried Empress” was released on the YouTube channel W KOREA.

Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon, who star together in the Disney+ original series The Remarried Empress, appeared in the video and spoke candidly about each other. Following The Devil and Kitchen, this is their third time working together.

That day, when asked, “Which is more comfortable: Ju Ji-hoon 19 years ago or Ju Ji-hoon now?”, Shin Min-a replied, “I’m definitely more comfortable with Ju Ji-hoon now.” She then recalled what he was like in the past and drew laughs by saying, “He was really pretty back then.”

“Ju Ji-hoon was really pretty during The Devil and Kitchen. He had such a lively, bubbly charm,” Shin Min-a said, adding, “Now he has a kind of handsomeness that comes with experience.”

She added, “I think we’ve become a little more comfortable because we’ve both built up some experience and gotten older. We know each other much better now, so it’s more comfortable.” Ju Ji-hoon agreed, saying, “A lot of time has passed since then,” and said that he, too, feels more comfortable now.

The two also talked about the projects they had appeared in together in the past. Shin Min-a drew laughs by calling them “doomed love,” saying, “You know what? We weren’t a proper couple in any of our three projects. They were all doomed romances.”

Shin Min-a also shared an anecdote about being unable to hold back laughter because of Ju Ji-hoon’s bold costume during filming of The Remarried Empress. “When we filmed for the first time in the Czech Republic, he was wearing an outfit with very flashy, accordion-like mesh lace,” she said. “It was our first shoot, but I laughed while he was delivering his lines, and we had to do another take.”

Ju Ji-hoon also spoke about the difficulties of wearing the costumes at the time. “Most of the outfits were either very revealing or cut down to the chest,” he said, drawing laughs. “The costume team said they looked cool, but I knew they didn’t, so I felt like I was being tricked.” He added, “For the first shoot, I was a former model and had worn all kinds of clothes, but the people around me were blushing, too. I thought, ‘Let’s change this.’ It was almost impossible to keep filming.”

Ju Ji-hoon also revealed that he nearly wore a crown in the series. “There was a lot of debate about whether I should wear a crown in an important scene. They said I had to wear one, as in the original, so I tried it on, but I looked like Sun Wukong,” he said. “I thought it would break the immersion, so I strongly argued that we should leave it out.”

The Remarried Empress, starring Shin Min-a and Ju Ji-hoon, tells the story of Navier Ellie Trovi, the perfect empress of the Eastern Empire, who is told by Emperor Sovieshu Vict that he is divorcing her and then demands to remarry. Shin Min-a plays Navier, while Ju Ji-hoon plays Sovieshu.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.