Yang Hong-won, facing ‘infidelity’ allegations, deletes wife’s photos just two weeks after wedding... cryptic social media activity

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Attention is focused on rapper Yang Hong-won after he deleted all his wedding photos with model Won Hyeon-ju from social media about two weeks after their wedding. Amid recent infidelity allegations, he has also removed the wedding photos, prompting interest in the reason behind it.

On the 2nd, Yang Hong-won deleted or made private all the wedding photos with Won Hyeon-ju that he had posted on social media. This came after he deleted the caption he had left on a wedding photo—“Hyeonju, I love you. I still feel like I’m walking into a motel in Cheonho-dong”—and then cleared the posts as well.

However, a post from last September featuring Won Hyeon-ju and the caption “Thank you, honey” is still up.

Yang Hong-won has not disclosed the specific reason he deleted the wedding photos. However, amid infidelity allegations that surfaced shortly after the wedding, his removal of social media posts has fueled questions about the matter.

Meanwhile, on the 18th of last month, Yang Hong-won married Won Hyeon-ju, a former model he had dated for eight years. The two registered their marriage in 2023 and have a daughter born in 2024.

However, just five days after the wedding, on the 23rd, infidelity allegations were raised, embroiling him in an unexpected controversy.

The accuser, identified as A, alleged that Yang Hong-won had accompanied another woman to a motel in the past. In response, Yang’s agency, AP Alchemy, acknowledged that he had gone to a motel with the woman, but countered that he had gone there only to find somewhere to sleep while heavily intoxicated and that there had been no intimate acts in the room.

The agency also claimed that the material released by A had been maliciously edited. It added that Yang Hong-won and the woman had each filed a complaint against A, accusing A of blackmail, violating the Act on the Punishment of Crime of Stalking, and defamation through false statements.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.