Kim Won Hyo caught naked in front of his mother-in-law: “She opened the dressing-room door while I was completely undressed” (‘Malja Show’)

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Comedian Kim Won Hyo amused viewers by sharing a hair-raising story about his mother-in-law catching him naked early in his newlywed days.

On the 2nd, KBS2’s ‘Malja Show’ featured Kim Won Hyo and Song Joon-geun, comedians from KBS’s 22nd class, as guests, where they opened up about the innermost thoughts of husbands and fathers.

A son-in-law’s dilemma was introduced: his wife and mother-in-law often fight, and he doesn’t know what to do in the middle. Kim Won Hyo suggested trying to resolve it with humor. “When your wife and mother-in-law are about to fight, try pulling out the yellow and red cards you’ve tucked into your pocket in advance,” he said, prompting a burst of laughter.

Kim Won Hyo shared the unusual incident that brought him closer to his mother-in-law. “Early in our marriage, my mother-in-law came over to our house. I was changing in the dressing room, and while I was completely undressed, she casually opened the door and came in,” he recalled. He continued, “I was completely naked and startled, so I said, ‘Huh?’ She was fully dressed, but covered her own body and said, ‘Oh!’” His explanation prompted a burst of laughter.

Kim Won Hyo added, “Not long after we got married, I showed her everything, and we became close—though not quite best friends,” drawing more laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.