“Inconsiderate of fans” vs. “Good for them for being confident”: T.O.P and Nana draw mixed reactions for attending a birthday café together

[Jeong An-ji, Sportschosun] T.O.P, a former member of BigBang, is drawing mixed reactions after appearing with actress Nana, whom he is publicly dating, at a fan-organized café event celebrating his birthday.

On the 2nd, the owner of the café hosting T.O.P’s birthday event in Seoul’s Gangnam District posted a video on social media showing T.O.P visiting. Nana also appeared in the video, drawing attention. Fans prepared the café as a space to celebrate T.O.P’s birthday on the upcoming 4th.

In the video, T.O.P, wearing a black jacket and a white mask, looked around the café, which fans had carefully decorated. Nana filmed him on her phone and smiled brightly.

The visit drew mixed reactions online. Some fans criticized bringing a romantic partner to an event venue intended for fans as inconsiderate. Others, however, cheered on the couple, saying, “They’re in a beautiful relationship,” after seeing them together affectionately.

T.O.P and Nana previously confirmed their relationship on October 2. Their respective agencies said at the time that they first met while filming a music video, grew close, and became a couple around June.

On the 1st, T.O.P also sent a lengthy letter of apology to fans who had supported him for about 20 years.

The fan site “Choi Seung-hyun.com” recently announced it would cease operations, citing a lack of communication with T.O.P and his agency, among other things. An exhibition the site had planned had also been canceled because of low reservation numbers and other reasons.

In response, T.O.P expressed his gratitude to the fans who had supported him for so long, saying, “Even at times when I found it hard to believe in myself, you gave me the strength to make music again.” He added, “I sincerely apologize to the Choi Seung-hyun.com administrators and fans who were misunderstood and hurt because of me,” bowing his head.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.