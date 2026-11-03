T.O.P goes on a public date with Nana in front of fans a day after apologizing over the fallout from cutting off his 20-year fanbase

[Sportschosun reporter Baek Ji-eun] T.O.P, formerly of BigBang, went on a public date with Nana in front of fans just one day after apologizing over the fallout from cutting off his 20-year fanbase.

On the 2nd, a video of T.O.P and Nana visiting a birthday café were posted on online communities and elsewhere. In the videos, T.O.P and Nana wear masks as they visit a birthday café prepared by fans. T.O.P is delighted by the fans’ gifts, while Nana films him, capturing the happy couple together.

T.O.P and Nana developed a romantic relationship while working together on the music video for T.O.P’s solo album, and went public with their relationship last month.

In 2016, T.O.P was sentenced to 10 months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of smoking marijuana. After a heated exchange with netizens, he announced his retirement from the entertainment industry, but returned in 2024 in Netflix’s “Squid Game” Season 2, playing Thanos, a rapper addicted to drugs.

On the 1st, T.O.P apologized over the closure of his fan site, Choi Seung-hyun.com, which had been running for about 20 years.

The Choi Seung-hyun.com team said it was ending the site’s operations, worn down by T.O.P and his agency’s evasion of responsibility, inability to communicate, and disregard for fans. The team also revealed that it had to cancel an exhibition it had organized at its own expense because of poor ticket sales, and that the agency had shifted the blame onto the team and appeared to reprimand it, sparking controversy.

Reporter Baek Ji-eun silk781220@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.